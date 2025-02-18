Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 7,841 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Ziff Davis accounts for about 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Ziff Davis worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 128.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 31,812.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 66.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

