Robert W. Baird Raises Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $43.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

NYSE VNT opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,515,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 96,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 145,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

