Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GIGGU)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GIGGU – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit during the third quarter valued at $3,490,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $7,577,000.

GigCapital7 Corp. Unit Price Performance

GIGGU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. GigCapital7 Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

GigCapital7 Corp. Unit Company Profile

We are a newly organized Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) company, also known as a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

