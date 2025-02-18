Robinson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II comprises about 1.3% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 32.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at $165,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MUE stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

