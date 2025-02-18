Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases 200,732 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,732 shares during the period. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust comprises 3.6% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.