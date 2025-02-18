Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $273,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

REM stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $625.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

