Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 8,942 Shares of AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AA Mission Acquisition were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AA Mission Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000.

AA Mission Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. AA Mission Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

We are a blank check company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands on February 9, 2024, which will seek to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

