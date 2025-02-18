Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 288,042,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 78,994,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

