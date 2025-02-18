Rogers (ROG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $191.75 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rogers Price Performance
ROG opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $134.07.
About Rogers
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.