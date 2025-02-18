Rogers (ROG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $191.75 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ROG opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $134.07.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

