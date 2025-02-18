Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.21.
Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.
