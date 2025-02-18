Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Up 3.3 %

Ryder System stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.37. 509,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $106.62 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 159,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Ryder System by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.