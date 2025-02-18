Saipem (SAPMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.
Saipem Stock Performance
Shares of SAPMF opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Saipem has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.
Saipem Company Profile
