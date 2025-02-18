Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 1,017 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 67,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.5% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.68.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $385.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

