Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

