Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $16.92 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $16,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

