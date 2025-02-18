Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 784 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $539.77 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.92.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

