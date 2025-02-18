Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $673.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $706.92 and its 200 day moving average is $894.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

