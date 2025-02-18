Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 3,212 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $21,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.14 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

