Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Position Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,541 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,296.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.23%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

