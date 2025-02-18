Schubert & Co Grows Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $38.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

