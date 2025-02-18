Schubert & Co Purchases Shares of 14,198 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, FMB Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

