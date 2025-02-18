Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Down 14.2% – What’s Next?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.90 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.56). 19,982,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 908% from the average session volume of 1,981,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Serica Energy Price Performance

Serica Energy Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.65. The company has a market capitalization of £609.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

