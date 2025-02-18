Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Down 14.2% – What’s Next?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.90 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.56). 19,982,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 908% from the average session volume of 1,981,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Serica Energy
Serica Energy Price Performance
Serica Energy Company Profile
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Serica Energy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.