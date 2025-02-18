SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) versus SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Financial Analysis

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SentinelOne and SharpLink Gaming”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $770.12 million 10.35 -$338.69 million ($0.94) -26.39 SharpLink Gaming $3.87 million 0.48 -$14.24 million N/A N/A

SharpLink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SentinelOne.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -37.61% -15.80% -10.96% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A -22.00%

Risk & Volatility

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SentinelOne and SharpLink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 7 19 2 2.82 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

SentinelOne currently has a consensus price target of $29.56, indicating a potential upside of 19.15%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of SentinelOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SentinelOne beats SharpLink Gaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

