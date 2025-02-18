Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $169,000 in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 97.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 64.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

