Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $799,534.56. This represents a 16.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE LTC opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

