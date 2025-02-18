Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,215 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Rithm Capital by 281.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

