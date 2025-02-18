Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,752 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.13. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.