Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after buying an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after buying an additional 826,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after acquiring an additional 720,010 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

