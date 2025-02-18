Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Grows By 6.5%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
5N Plus Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FPLSF traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $5.25. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.49.
5N Plus Company Profile
