Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Grows By 6.5%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

OTCMKTS FPLSF traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $5.25. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.49.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

