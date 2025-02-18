Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Decreases By 14.0%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 69,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AlloVir by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AlloVir by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Price Performance

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

About AlloVir

AlloVir, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of off-the-shelf VST therapies to prevent and treat severe viral-associated diseases. It develops novel cell therapies with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening virus-associated diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems.

