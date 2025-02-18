Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Decreases By 12.6%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.37. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 111.18% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. Research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
