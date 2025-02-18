Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Increases By 5.5%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BH
Insider Buying and Selling at Biglari
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biglari by 1,809.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth $4,019,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth $3,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Biglari Stock Performance
Shares of BH opened at $242.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $552.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. Biglari has a 1 year low of $149.92 and a 1 year high of $271.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.67.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.