Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Increases By 5.5%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biglari

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 384 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,240,029.95. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 7,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biglari by 1,809.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth $4,019,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth $3,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of BH opened at $242.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $552.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. Biglari has a 1 year low of $149.92 and a 1 year high of $271.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.67.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

