Short Interest in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Drops By 18.1%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,467,430.72. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,819 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $169,639.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,822.42. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,851 shares of company stock worth $4,984,696. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 48.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 252,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 82,693 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $999,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.94. 1,260,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

