Short Interest in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Rises By 14.7%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
CALM traded down $13.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,419. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.85. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $116.41.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
