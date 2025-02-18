Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declines By 11.9%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 16,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,056,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $8.96. 1,724,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,517. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

