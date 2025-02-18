Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declines By 11.9%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 16,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,056,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $8.96. 1,724,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,517. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.30.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.39%.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
