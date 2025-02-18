Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Grows By 8.2%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,416,800 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 6,853,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,854.2 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance
Shares of ELCPF stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.54.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
