Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Grows By 8.2%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,416,800 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 6,853,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,854.2 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

Shares of ELCPF stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.54.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

Featured Articles

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

