Short Interest in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Rises By 8.0%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 943,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 874,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Excelerate Energy Stock Performance
Excelerate Energy stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Excelerate Energy
About Excelerate Energy
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Excelerate Energy
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.