Short Interest in Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Decreases By 18.8%

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,115,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 2,605,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance
Fabege AB (publ) stock remained flat at $8.20 during trading on Monday. Fabege AB has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.
About Fabege AB (publ)
