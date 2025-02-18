Short Interest in Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Decreases By 18.8%

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,115,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 2,605,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance

Fabege AB (publ) stock remained flat at $8.20 during trading on Monday. Fabege AB has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.

About Fabege AB (publ)

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

