Short Interest in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Rises By 10.0%

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 10,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FE

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.5 %

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

NYSE FE opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 109.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $12,198,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,955 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.