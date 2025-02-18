Short Interest in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Grows By 8.8%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,300 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 663,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 0.39. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

