Short Interest in Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Drops By 9.9%

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,259,300 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 1,397,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,593.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GPEAF
Great Portland Estates Price Performance
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.