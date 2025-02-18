Short Interest in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Rises By 5.7%

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 476,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Himalaya Shipping by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Himalaya Shipping by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Himalaya Shipping by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HSHP stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. Himalaya Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Himalaya Shipping Dividend Announcement

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

