Short Interest in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Drops By 14.3%

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $166.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average of $157.64. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $169.78.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.