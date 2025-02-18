Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Expands By 15.2%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,770,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 27,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.
Read Our Latest Report on ITUB
Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,186,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,317,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.