Short Interest in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Drops By 5.9%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

KTB stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

