Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4862 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Siemens Healthineers’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Siemens Healthineers
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Healthineers
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Super Micro Computer Soars 26% in a Week—More Upside Ahead?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks for a Value Portfolio: Undervalued Gems to Watch
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- WeRide Stock Explodes as NVIDIA’s Investment Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.