Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4862 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Siemens Healthineers’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

