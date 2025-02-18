Sierra Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 4,126 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep Stock Up 1.7 %

ING stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 30.37%.

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.