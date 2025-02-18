Sierra Ocean LLC Invests $60,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $661.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $605.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.61. The firm has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.14 and a 12 month high of $663.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.