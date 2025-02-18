Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,438,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 534,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 427,573 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 491,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,034,000 after purchasing an additional 183,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 352,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. Research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

