Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sierra Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,568,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,048,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,709,000 after buying an additional 2,044,583 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $612.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $613.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $600.72 and its 200 day moving average is $583.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.